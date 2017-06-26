[WATCH] Tyson Fury Predicts a Conor McGregor KO of Mayweather

By
Adam Haynes
-

The former heavyweight champion of the world is optimistic that Conor McGregor can put away Mayweather with ease.

Fury gave his two cents on the upcoming boxing bout between Mayweather and McGregor, surprisingly predicting a swift knockout for the UFC lightweight champion of the world.

Despite the world of boxing and beyond being more than acquainted with Fury’s often controversial remarks, the “Gypsy King” will still raise some eyebrows with this boldest of claims. McGregor, while renowned as a lethal finisher inside the cage, will effectively be making his professional boxing debut against one of the most elusive fighters of all time in Mayweather. The boxing luminary has never lost a fight, amassing a perfect record of 49-0 with victories over some of the greatest boxers of the past 20 years.

Fury’s frame of reference for how he sees the fight ending is the explosive 13-second knockout the Irishman claimed over former dominant middleweight champion Jose Aldo in Dec. 2015, which was also a fight he was expected to lose by many. Fury claims that McGregor can enjoy a similar feat within ‘thirty-five seconds’ of the opening stanza. Should Fury be correct in his assertions, McGregor would arguably pull of the greatest shock in sporting history.

While fans of McGregor will undoubtedly be pleased with the towering heavyweight’s perceived support, Fury’s claims that he would welcome a bout with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan may indicate that the 29-year-old former heavyweight king may be a little less than serious in his prediction.

video

