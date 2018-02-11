Tyson Pedro on Not Getting UFC 221 Bonus: ‘What More do You Want?’

Tyson Pedro is feeling Tai Tuivasa’s pain.

Last night (Feb. 10), Pedro took on Saparbek Safarov on the main card of UFC 221. The action was held inside Perth Arena in Perth, Australia. Pedro locked in a kimura standing and forced his opponent to the canvas to finish things off.

Many were shocked to see that Pedro was not given a bonus for “Submission of the Night.” Instead, the extra $50,000 went to Jussier Formiga. He submitted Ben Nguyen following a spinning backfist.

Response

Speaking to the media during UFC 221’s post-fight press conference, Pedro admitted that not getting the bonus got under his skin (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Who chooses the bonuses, actually? I’m actually burning about that. Are you not entertained? What more do you want?”

He then said he locked in the submission quickly because he thought the round was coming to an end.

“I actually mistook the clap – I heard the clap, and I thought it was the last 10 seconds, so I thought, ‘I’ve got to rip it off here.’”

Alright fight fans, now is the time to let your voice be heard. Do you believe Pedro deserved that “Submission of the Night” bonus? You can tell us in the comments section below.