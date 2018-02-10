Tyson Pedro Pulls Off Ridiculous Submission Win Over Saparbek Safarov

Round 1:

Safarov opens things op with a leg kick and a missed overhand. Pedro returns fire with a leg kick but gets taken down. In half guard Pedro is able to scoot against the cage and sit, however, Safarov continues to work to get him down. Pedro stands and separates. A jab lands for Pedro and he lands a nice knee to the skull inside the clinch. A front kick to the body and Safarov catches it but fails to get him down. Another missed overhand for Safarov. Pedro with a light lead leg kick. A nice combo from Pedro ends with an elbow connecting and Safarov shoots in on a failed takedown attempt.

Pedro has a high kick blocked, lands an elbow, and lands the high kick after. A scramble lets Safarov land a nice hook but Pedro responds with a big one of his own. In the clinch Pedro is able to land some nice knees to the head and Safarov comes in on a takedown against the cage. Safarov finally gets the takedown and Pedro gets up eating shots. Another takedown attempt from Safarova but Pedro pulls off possibly the greatest Kimura of all time for the submission win.

Official Result: Tyson Pedro def. Saparbek Safarov via R1 submission (Kimura, 3:54)