Tyson Pedro Says Loss to Ilir Latifi Served as Valuable Lesson

Tyson Pedro views his loss to Ilir Latifi as a learning experience.

Pedro took on Latifi back in September. He fell short via unanimous decision. It was the first loss in Pedro’s professional mixed martial arts career.

Lesson Learned

He will look to get back in the win column tonight (Feb. 10). Pedro will meet Saparbek Safarov on the main card of UFC 221. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, the Australian bruiser said he’s learned from his loss to Latifi:

“Everything happens for a reason, and I feel like it wasn’t a bad loss for me, to be honest. It was a great learning experience. I was on a really rapid rise; I was in the top 15 before I even realized I was in the UFC. There were a lot of valuable lessons that came from that.”

He then explained what went wrong in the bout.

“Usually I’m dancing on my way out to the cage, but once I’m inside there it’s game time. Instead of that, I was pacing back and forth in my corner thinking, ‘I wonder where my wife is sitting’ — I should have known then that I was in for a tough night at the office. Honestly, it was a blessing in disguise. If anything I’m thankful for that loss.”

