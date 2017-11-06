Tywan Claxton Questions Aaron Pico’s Manhood Following Bellator Debut

Tywan Claxton had a spectacular debut and he now has his sights set on Aaron Pico.

This past Friday night (Nov. 3), Claxton made headlines with his flying knee knockout over Jonny Bonilla-Bowman at Bellator 186. It was Claxton’s professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut. He was 7-0 in the amateurs.

Claxton has been developing a bit of a beef with fellow prospect Pico as he explained to MMANews.com’s very own Tim Thompson. During the Bellator 186 post-fight press conference, Claxton claimed to be toning down his antics towards Pico (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Look, the thing with Pico is, if you send a man tampons to his gym and he doesn’t respond, you can’t say too much more because then you become a bully, and I’m not big on being a bully. So I kind of backed off the Aaron Pico situation.”

He then said the door is still open for Pico to fight him.

“If he ever wants to fight and prove his manhood, then let’s do it. If he doesn’t want to fight, I’m not going to pressure him to fight me. It kind of is what it is with him. I just thought that he was getting the hype, and I told him that was my hype, and I was going to take it.”