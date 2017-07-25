U.S. Cinemas to Broadcast Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor on Big Screen

By
Dana Becker
-

Through Fathom Events and Mayweather Promotions, fight fans will be able to watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor on the big screen.

It was announced on Tuesday that select U.S. cinemas will show the boxing card on August 26 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“The buzz that my fight against Conor McGregor is getting has been great already, so what better way to watch this larger than life event than on the big screen?” said Mayweather. “We brought boxing back to movie theaters eight years ago and it was a huge success, but this event is on a different level and I’m so glad we are giving fans another way to see all the action. Grab your popcorn because this is a fight no one will want to miss.”

All the action begins at 9 p.m. ET and concludes with Mayweather welcoming McGregor – the reigning UFC lightweight champion – to the boxing ring.

“I’m going to knock him out inside of four rounds,” McGregor said. “Mark my words, I don’t care about a ring or an octagon. Put me in there and I’m going to kick ass.”

A complete list of theaters showing the event can be found on FathomEvents.com, where tickets may also be purchased.

“Mayweather Promotions is very proud of its longstanding partnership with Fathom Events and we’re glad to be able to once again bring a Floyd Mayweather fight to movie theaters nationwide,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “If you can’t make it to T-Mobile Arena, but want to feel like you’re sitting ringside, watching this mega-event on the big screen will be an experience fans won’t want to miss.”

video

