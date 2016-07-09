UFC 200 Results From Las Vegas

MMANews.com is your source for UFC 200 Results and live coverage. UFC 200: Tate vs. Nunes takes place live from Las Vegas, Nevada, and we will be providing the absolute best live results coverage of the highly anticipated pay-per-view featuring an absolutely stacked lineup, including Miesha Tate vs. Amanda Nunes for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship, the Octagon return of Brock Lesnar against Mark Hunt, the 205-pound return of MMA legend Anderson Silva against reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier in a non-title fight, a rematch between Jose Aldo and Frankie Edgar for the Interim UFC Featherweight Championship and a Heavyweight contender bout between Cain Velasquez and Travis “Hapa” Browne.

UFC 200 kicks off live tonight with a three-fight preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass starting at 6:30pm ET. / 3:30pm PT., featuring Diego Sanchez vs. Joe Lauzon in the main event, as well as a four-fight preliminary card headlined by Cat Zingano vs. Julianna Pena on FOX Sports 1 starting at 8pm ET. / 5pm PT. After the FS1 prelims, starting at 10pm ET. / 7pm PT., it will be time for the UFC 200 pay-per-view headlined by Miesha Tate vs. Amanda Nunes.

MMANews.com will be providing live, quick-match UFC 200 results coverage of the two preliminary cards this evening, and the fastest, most detailed round-by-round results coverage of every fight on the pay-per-view portion of the show from start-to-finish. We welcome fans to test our updates against the competition this evening, as it will not take long for you to figure out where you want to be when the big fights get started.

UFC 200 Results — UFC Fight Pass Preliminary Fights (6:30pm ET)

– Jim Miller def. Takanori Gomi via TKO (ground and pound) at 2:18 of Round 1

– Gegard Mousasi def. Thiago Santos via KO (punches) at 4:32 of Round 1

– Joe Lauzon def. Diego Sanchez via TKO (strikes) at 1:26 of Round 1

UFC 200 Results — FOX Sports 1 Preliminary Fights (8pm ET)

– Sage Northcutt def. Enrique Marin via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

– T.J. Dillashaw def. Raphael Assuncao via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

– Kelvin Gastelum def. Johny Hendricks via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

– Julianna Pena def. Cat Zingano via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

NOTE: Alright fight fans, this concludes the preliminary portion of UFC 200. With the pay-per-view kicking off now, we will begin our live detailed, round-by-round coverage of the rest of the show. Enjoy the fights and remember to refresh this page often for live in-round updates during each fight.

UFC 200 Results — Pay-Per-View Fights (10pm ET)

Cain Velasquez vs. Travis Browne

Round 1: The video package for Cain Velasquez vs. Travis Browne — our OPENING fight of the evening — just finished airing. The big boys are making their walks to the Octagon now. Get ready fight fans, we’re just getting started! Travis “Hapa” Browne comes out to “You’re The Best Around” song from the original Karate Kid movie. Awesome. Velasquez, as always, comes out to “Los Mandados,” his mariachi-band standard. Tonight will be the first time in nearly 13 months that Velasquez enters the Octagon. “Big” John McCarthy is our referee for tonight’s opening contest. Round one now underway. Browne immediately catches Velasquez with a perfectly-placed, clean right hand. Browne working some leg kicks now. Velasquez, fully alert now, is turning on the aggression and that punishing, forward-moving offense is starting to pay dividends. Velasquez with Browne against the cage in a clinch, works some strikes. Browne finally gets some space and the two are now dancing around and popping jabs. Leg kick from Velasquez. Velasquez with a nice combination, finishing by keeping Browne clinched against the fence. Velasquez out of nowhere throws a roundhouse head kick that actually caught Browne pretty good. Seconds later, Velasquez lands a bomb on Browne, who is now on the mat with Velasquez reigning down on him with ground and pound. This is about the worst spot for Browne to be in, with 90 seconds left on the clock. Browne finally works his way back up, and he had to work hard, but before the two could separate, Velasquez dumps him right back down. Browne finally works back up again and this time he gets some distance, but it’s Velasquez who rocks him with a big punch and then a nice knee. Velasquez gets Browne back down on the mat and is hammering him with big shots as the ten-second ticker hits. “Big” John stops it. Might literally have been one or two seconds remaining in the round, and yet, a very justifiable stoppage. Cain is back, folks.

Cain Velasquez def. Travis Browne via TKO (strikes) at 4:57 of Round 1.

Interim UFC Featherweight Championship

Jose Aldo vs. Frankie Edgar

Round 1: The first of two, five-round title fights is up next, as Frankie Edgar and Jose Aldo battle for the interim UFC Featherweight title. The video package for this one just concluded. Frankie Edgar does his trademark sprint to the Octagon as Biggie Smalls plays and the UFC camera crew runs after him, keeping up as best they can. Always a fun entrance! The lights go out. When they come back on, “Run This Town” by Rihanna, Jay-Z and Kanye West plays, as Jose Aldo makes his trademark entrance as well. This is the first time Aldo has made the walk since losing for the first time in his UFC career in his last fight against Conor McGregor. He and Edgar will find out who earns the next shot at the reigning 145-pound champion in just a moment. Bruce Buffer does the main event style introduction for this one, with the house lights dimmed and the works. Big fight feel. Marc Goddard will be the referee. The two don’t touch gloves. Round one is now underway. Slow pace from these two early on, as they no doubt respect what the other is capable of after having fought for five rounds the last time they met. Aldo working some leg kicks, which were a big part of his victory in the first fight. Edgar with a nice punch combination. Edgar throwing a lot of leg kicks, but for whatever reason, Aldo is not. Edgar lands a good punch. Very good, clean right hand from Aldo that lands flush. Best shot of the fight from either guy so far. Aldo catches Edgar coming in with momentum with a big knee. Aldo with another flurry, closing with a nice body kick, as the first round comes to a close. MMANews.com scores the round 10-9 for Jose Aldo.

Round 2: The second round is now underway. Edgar misses with a head kick attempt. Aldo backing up as Edgar moves forward and lands a nice leg kick. Body kick attempt by Edgar. Edgar chases Aldo around looking for some punches. Edgar with a front kick attempt that doesn’t land. Another head kick attempt by Edgar misses. He’s not landing all of these, but if nothing else, he’s definitely giving Aldo a lot to think about here in the second round. Edgar briefly rocks Aldo with a solid, clean right hand. Aldo blocks another head kick attempt from Edgar. Joe Rogan points out a small cut over the right eye of Edgar. 90 seconds left in the round. Aldo with a nice right hand. Edgar answers back with a good punch of his own. Aldo lands another good right hand. Edgar with a switch-kick head-kick that Aldo catches with his arm. Aldo catches Edgar coming in for a takedown with a knee to the body. The buzzer sounds to end the second. MMANews.com scores the round 10-9 for Frankie Edgar.

Round 3: Both guys come out swinging wild, with each landing a few times, in a quick flurry. They settle in now for the third of five potential rounds. Edgar gets in pretty deep on a takedown attempt but Aldo again shows superb takedown defense. Edgar clinches with Aldo now, pressing him back-first against the cage and giving Aldo another completely different look than he has the previous two rounds. The two finally separate and each guy lands a nice shot in another fun, brief flurry. Nice right hand by Aldo. Edgar responds back with a punch of his own. Edgar shoots in for a takedown attempt but again doesn’t get it. He keeps Aldo’s back on the cage in a clinch for a few seconds again and the two separate and fight at distance again. Edgar goes for another takedown and again Aldo catches him coming in with a knee, ultimately defending the takedown in the process as well. He lands a good shot on Edgar, who tries answering back with a head kick that Aldo blocks. Aldo lands a nice leg kick as the third round ends. MMANews.com scores the round 10-9 for Jose Aldo.

Round 4: The first of two potential championship rounds is now underway. Slower pace thus far here in the fourth round. Edgar pressing forward more, but isn’t landing much of note. For his part, Aldo isn’t doing much yet in this round either. We’ve now reached the half-way point of the round. Aldo turning up the heat a bit now, as he catches Edgar with a nice right hand. Another solid right finds the mark for Aldo. Edgar lands a decent shot. Aldo answers back with a nice two-punch combo. Aldo looking to gain confidence now as the round winds down. Aldo briefly drops Edgar with a clean punch and is starting to look super confident in his body language. The buzzer sounds to end the fourth round. MMANews.com scores the round 10-9 for Jose Aldo.

Round 5: The fifth and final round of this interim title fight is now underway. Aldo comes out with a nice leg kick. Edgar chasing Aldo around, but Aldo definitely appears to be in the zone since the second-half of that fourth round. Aldo with a head kick that finds the mark. Aldo rocks Edgar with a good right hand. Edgar’s face is becoming a crimson mask at this point, as the affects of Aldo’s increasingly punishing offense is starting to show. Aldo and Edgar both turning up the offense now, with each guy landing some decent shots to close out an exciting five round battle. MMANews.com scores the round 10-9 for Jose Aldo.

Jose Aldo def. Frankie Edgar via Unanimous Decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) to win the interim UFC Featherweight title.

Daniel Cormier vs. Anderson Silva

Round 1: The fight that was just put together this weekend, a three round 205 pound non-title fight between Daniel Cormier and Anderson Silva, is up next. After a lot of promotion for upcoming events, Anderson Silva come out to his usual DMX theme. Out next to “Right Above it” by Lil Wayne and Drake is the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier. Bruce Buffer is doing his thing now. “Big” John McCarthy is the referee for this one. This feels like a huge fight as the first round is now officially underway. D.C. had to chase him around for a minute, but he’s finally got the former 185-pound champion on his back now. Cormier gets Silva over to the Octagon wall and stacks up now, getting out of Silva’s full guard in the process. The fans start to boo now as Cormier settles into Silva’s full guard again. He’s trying to stay busy from the top while Silva looks mostly to defend from the bottom. Cormier turning up the heat a bit with some ground and pound now as 90 seconds remain in the opening round. “Big” John tells D.C. to get busy. Cormier stays busy enough to keep McCarthy from standing the two up, but definitely isn’t doing much. He lands a pretty good elbow. Ten second ticker hits and the first round comes to a close. MMANews.com scores the round 10-9 for Daniel Cormier.

Round 2: Silva lands a head kick early on in the second round. Cormier answers back with a nice right hand. Silva starts acting a little bit goofy, but D.C. just smiled at him and took him down with ease seconds later. The fans immediately boo’d. Cormier establishing top control but again, really isn’t doing much from an offensive perspective at all. Not a lot to speak of as two minutes remains and Cormier is still content to do what he’s been doing, which isn’t much. Finally, “Big” John has seen enough and he stands the fighters back up. Silva pops Cormier with a jab and starts bouncing around, getting loose on his feet, Muhammad Ali style. Leg kick from Anderson followed by some more fancy footwork.Silva catches Cormier changing levels with a solid knee that you can hear clear as day on the broadcast. Silva with a kick to the body and some leg kicks. Cormier lands a shot on Silva and then clinches with him against the cage. The fans boo like crazy again immediately when the two locked up. The ten second warning hits and the buzzer sounds to end the round in that spot. Could be an interesting round on some of the scorecards, although one would assume Cormier did enough to take it. MMANews.com scores the round 10-9 for Daniel Cormier.

Round 3: Our third and final round of this non-title fight is now underway. Silva comes out aggressive and is starting to put together some combinations. D.C. tags Silva with a decent overhand right. Seconds later, he takes him down again to a ton of boo’s from the fans inside the T-Mobile Arena. The action stays right there as the clock burns away until finally, with two minutes remaining, “Big” John stops them and restarts them on their feet. The fans were definitely with him on that call. Silva is being more cautious this time on the feet, certainly more so than he was in the beginning of this round. “He is clearly looking for one big shot here,” says Joe Rogan, who also points out that he understands why but that Silva needs to take some chances. He finally does, and holy crap it’s working. A big knee to the body visibly hurts Cormier, who backs up. Silva, smelling blood, follows in with bad intentions, but instead, D.C. gets a hold of him and the fight ends with the two clinched up. MMANews.com scores the round 10-9 for Anderson Silva.

Daniel Cormier def. Anderson Silva via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Brock Lesnar vs. Mark Hunt

Round 1: After a goosebump-generating video package, “Express Yourself” by NWA plays as a true bad ass, Mark Hunt, makes his way to the Octagon for tonight’s highly-anticipated co-main event of the evening. “Enter Sandman” by Metallica hits the house speakers as a true mega-star is seconds away from officially re-emerging on the fight scene. Lesnar finally appears on camera bouncing back and forth as he begins his walk to the cage just as the song picks up. So awesome. Lesnar looks focused. Brock Lesnar’s long-awaited Octagon return is literally seconds away. Bruce Buffer finishes his pre-fight introductions. Our referee for tonight’s co-main event will be Dan Mirglioti. Here we go — round one is underway. Not a lot of action here early on, as Lesnar is no doubt cautious of Hunt’s striking power and Hunt is respectful of Lesnar’s ability to put him on his back and beat him into oblivion. Lot of respect and feeling each other out from both guys. Nice leg kick, oddly enough, from Brock Lesnar. Lesnar changes levels for a takedown but Hunt timed it and nearly caught him coming in with a punch. Lesnar tries the same thing and again doesn’t come close. He tries a third time and this time he finally gets a hold of Hunt and after holding him against the cage briefly, he scoops him up and dumps him down. Hunt, to his credit, is quick to get back to his feet, however Lesnar is still stuck to him like glue against the cage hoping to get him back to the mat. Lesnar gets Hunt back down and this time he gets side control, which is obviously not the best place for Hunt to be. Lesnar is comfortably controlling top position this time. Hunt gives Lesnar his back, looking for different options, but Lesnar does a good job controlling him. Lesnar starts throwing some punches as Hunt and is now working some GSP vs. Matt Serra 2 style knees to the body. Lesnar senses something and starts really turning up the heat on his ground and pound. Hunt gets back to his feet but Lesnar takes him back down and is blasting him from top position again. The buzzer sounds to end the first round and the fans cheer as Lesnar stands up. MMANews.com scores the round 10-9 for Brock Lesnar.

Round 2: Brock’s corner encourages him to use the same gameplan here in the second, but tells him to keep an eye out for something big from Hunt early in the round. Here we go with round two. Both guys still respectful of the other and not rushing in with anything wild. Hunt with a big overhand right that Lesnar managed to avoid. Lesnar starting to get light on his feet now, bouncing side-to-side and getting loose. Lesnar changes levels for another takedown but Hunt, sensing it coming, avoided it with ease. Lesnar is backing up a lot now and doesn’t seem as confident or loose as he did earlier in the round. Still, Hunt isn’t making him pay for it at this point. Lesnar ducks under a Hunt punch attempt and tries for a single, but Hunt defends well. Lesnar shaking his arms out a bit now. It’s definitely possible that he’s already gassing, as he is, as he put it, a “big jacked white guy.” Hunt throws some overhand rights now, but neither really landed with much on it. Lesnar goes for a takedown again and has Hunt against the cage looking to get him down to the mat. The round is going to end there as the final 30 seconds ticked away. Lesnar is probably up 2-0 heading into the third. With Hunt knowing that and Lesnar seemingly starting to get a bit tired, this could be a very interesting third round. We’ll find out in just a moment! MMANews.com scores the round 10-9 for Brock Lesnar.

Round 3: Here we go with the third and final round of tonight’s co-main event. Lesnar and Hunt touch gloves. Five minutes remains. Hunt lands one of his better punches of the fight. Lesnar took it well but immediately looked for a takedown. He gets it, too. Lesnar immediately gets mount on Hunt on top. He’s hammering away in similar fashion to the way he did with Frank Mir, coincidentally enough, at UFC 100, with Hunt stuck against the cage and Lesnar throwing with a vengeance. Not fight-finishing shots by any means, but definitely scoring on the judges cards and getting Hunt’s attention. Lesnar gives up on the ground and pound and switches to an arm-triangle, ala his come-from-behind finish over Shane Carwin. Lesnar lets the choke go and goes back to hammering away at Hunt with ground and pound. Lesnar definitely isn’t having any gas issues in this round. 90 seconds remains in a third and final round that has been absolutely all in favor of Lesnar. The fight is going to end the same way it went for pretty much the entire five minutes, with Lesnar on top of Hunt lumping him up. The buzzer sounds to end the round and the fight. MMANews.com scores the round 10-8 for Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar def. Mark Hunt via Unanimous Decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship

Miesha Tate (c) vs. Amanda Nunes

Round 1: Our main event of the evening for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship is up next. The challenger, Amanda Nunes, just finished her walk to the cage. The champion, Miesha Tate is on her way out now for her first defense as UFC champion. Bruce Buffer just finished doing his thing. Our five round main event of the evening is seconds away. Herb Dean will be the referee for tonight’s main event. Round one is now officially underway. Nunes nearly blasts Tate with a knee as she was coming up, which would have been illegal. The crowd “ooh’s” and “ahh’s” at that. Nunes lands a good shot. Tate definitely on the defensive, and she might be hurt. Nunes blasts Tate wiith another big shot. Tate covers up and is bleeding pretty bad now. Nunes goes in for the finish and the fight ends up on the mat. Nunes thinks about a choke but nails her with some ground and pound. This opens up the choke, which Nunes takes. A bloody Miesha Tate taps out and has to be pulled off of Nunes by Herb Dean, as she seemingly didn’t know the fight was over. Very ironic considering how she won the title.

Amanda Nunes def. Miesha Tate via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:16 of Round 1 to become the new UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion