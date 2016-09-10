UFC 203 Results: CM Punk’s Debut, Miocic vs. Overeem

UFC 203 Results

MMANews.com is your source for UFC 203 Results and live coverage. UFC 203: Miocic vs. Overeem takes place live from Cleveland, Ohio, and we will be providing the absolute best live results coverage of the highly anticipated pay-per-view featuring an absolutely stacked lineup, including the highly-anticipated homecoming for UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic, who makes the first defense of the title against Alistair Overeem in the main event.

Tonight also marks the Octagon debut of former WWE Superstar CM Punk, as he takes on UFC rookie prospect Mickey Gall in a 170-pound bout. In the official co-main event of the evening, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Fabricio Werdum looks to work his way back to the title, as he fights Travis “Hapa” Browne in what has turned into somewhat of a grudge match rematch this weekend. Also on the main PPV card tonight is the former TUF veteran Joanne Calderwood vs. Jessica Andrade and “The California Kid” Urijah Faber vs. Jimmie Rivera.

UFC 203 kicks off live tonight with a one-fight preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass starting at 7:30pm ET. / 3:30pm PT., featuring Yancy Medeiros vs. Sean Spencer, as well as a four-fight preliminary card headlined by Jessica Eye vs. Bethe Correia on FOX Sports 1 starting at 8pm ET. / 5pm PT. After the FS1 prelims, starting at 10pm ET. / 7pm PT., it will be time for the UFC 203 pay-per-view headlined by Stipe Miocic vs. Alistair Overeem.

MMANews.com will be providing live, quick-match UFC 203 results coverage of the two preliminary cards this evening, and the fastest, most detailed round-by-round results coverage of every fight on the pay-per-view portion of the show from start-to-finish. We welcome fans to test our updates against the competition this evening, as it will not take long for you to figure out where you want to be when the big fights get started.

The following are results of tonight’s UFC 203 event:

Undercard (UFC Fight Pass at 7 p.m. ET)

– Yancy Medeiros def. Sean Spencer via submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:49 of Round 2

Undercard (FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET)

– Drew Dober def. Jason Gonzalez via TKO at 1:45 of Round 1

– Nik Lentz def. Michael McBride via TKO at 4:17 of Round 2

– Brad Tavares def. Caio Magalhaes via split decision (28-29,, 30-27, 29-28)

– Bethe Correia def. Jessica Eye via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Alright fight fans, we will now be providing detailed round-by-round coverage of the UFC 203 PPV event. Enjoy the show!

Main Card (PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Jessica Andrade vs. Joanne Calderwood

Round 1: Calderwood opens up with some kicks early into the round. Andrade lands some good shots in the clinch. Calderwood defends an Andrade takedown attempt. Andrade ends up getting in on a Calderwood takedown attempt. She scoops her down to the mat. Andrade working from inside full guard, but passes to half. Calderwood regains full guard. Calderwood gets back to her feet but Andrade slaps on a guillotine. It’s over.

Jessica Andrade def. Joanne Calderwood via submission (guillotine choke) in Round 1

Urijah Faber vs. Jimmie Rivera

Round 1: Rivera throws out a leg kick to kick off the action. Faber attempts a takedown but Rivera defends and lands a nice shot. Faber with a push kick. Rivera lands a nice counter shot. Rivera works some leg kicks and defends another Faber takedown attempt. Rivera out-strikes Faber throughout the rest of the round. MMANews.com scores the round 10-9 for Jimmie Rivera.

Round 2: The two trade low kicks early on, with Faber landing low with one of his kicks. Rivera turns on the striking again, and much like in round one, Faber doesn’t seem to have much of an answer. Faber eating some right hands from Rivera that are scoring well. Rivera mixing in kicks as well. Rivera lands a hard shot and then the two exchange nice punches to end the round. Faber needs a big third if he wants any chance of winning this one. MMANews.com scores the round 10-9 for Jimmie Rivera.

Round 3: Round three looks the same as the first two rounds so far. Rivera is just handling Faber on the feet and Faber’s hand seems to be bothering him, as is his leg apparently. We have a stoppage due to an eye poke. Action resumes. Rivera is out-classing Faber again striking-wise. The round ends. MMANews.com scores the round 10-9 for Jimmie Rivera.

Jimmie Rivera def. Urijah Faber via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

CM Punk vs. Mickey Gall

Round 1: Here we go! Punk certainly looks fired up and ready coming out. Gall looks confident as well. The fight begins. Things already looking bad for Punk. Gall took him down, tried a few sub attempts. Punk defended those. Gall pounded on him, opened up a choke and taps out the former WWE Superstar with ease.

Mickey Gall def. CM Punk via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:14 of Round 1

Fabricio Werdum vs. Travis Browne

Round 1: Werdum opens the round with a wild flying kick that actually landed. Brown defends a takedown attempt but Werdum makes him pay for it by landing some good punches. Werdum tries a crazy cartwheel kick but that one doesn’t land. Brown points at his gloves indicating something to the referee, while he does that, Werdum takes advantage and lands a shot. Werdum complaining now. The action resumes. Browne taking some punishment on the feet from Werdum now. Werdum is getting closer and closer to doing what he predicted, which is “breaking” Browne and looking to finish him. He knocks Browne down and goes for the choke, but doesn’t get it, so he’s content to pound him out to end the round. MMANews.com scores the round 10-8 for Fabricio Werdum.

Round 2: Werdum comes out and is beating Browne here early on in the second as well. He isn’t as busy or as effective thus far, but he’s still winning the round. Werdum landing some decent punches, and even a spinning back-fist. Browne defends a takedown attempt. Werdum with some more unusual kick attempts that don’t reallly find the mark. Closer round for sure, but still a Werdum round. MMANews.com scores the round 10-9 for Fabricio Werdum.

Round 3: Both guys doing less in this third and final round in this non-title co-main event fight. Werdum with a nice knee. Werdum lands a couple of decent right hands. Werdum with another whacky kick attempt. Definitely Werdum’s round and fight. MMANews.com scores the round 10-9 for Fabricio Werdum.

Fabricio Werdum def. Travis Browne via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

UFC Heavyweight Championship

Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Alistair Overeem

Round 1: And it’s main event time, folks! Here – we – go! Overeem drops hometown favorite Miocic with one huge punch and immediately slaps on his former go-to move, the guillotine choke. Just as things looked like they are going Overeem’s way, Miocic turns the tables and scores a devastating first-round knockout. The two exchanged some wild shots on the feet after Miocic survived the guillotine attempt. Overeem was off-balance throwing a kick, Miocic rushed him, got him down and bounced his head off the mat with some stiff punches and the fight is stopped. Cleveland still has a world champion fight fans, and his name is Stipe Miocic.

Stipe Miocic def. Alistair Overeem via KO (punches) at 4:27 of round 1 to retain the UFC Heavyweight Championship.