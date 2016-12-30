UFC 207 Embedded (Ep. 6): Rousey Returns In Final Episode Ahead Of Tonight’s Fight

Ahead of her long-awaited Octagon return at tonight’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey event, former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey has reemerged on camera in the sixth and final installment of the fight week “Embedded” web-series.

Featured above is the complete UFC 207 Embedded Episode 6 episode, which features a glimpse into Rousey’s final moments leading up to her return against reigning UFC Women’s 135-pound champion Amanda Nunes in the main event of UFC’s final 2016 PPV event later this evening.

The official description for episode six of UFC 207 Embedded reads as follows:

“On Episode 6 of UFC 207 Embedded, the fighters rehydrate after weighing in, and former champion Ronda Rousey says hello to UFC President Dana White. The ceremonial weigh-in later that day hosts two memorable staredowns, as bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and challenger Cody Garbrandt have their most heated exchange yet, with security forced to separate the two on stage. Plus, Rousey makes her first public appearance of the week, while her opponent, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, walks to the scale in a mask paying homage to her nickname – “The Lioness.” UFC 207 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two bantamweight title fights at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey, taking place Friday, December 30th live on Pay-Per-View.”

Join us here at MMANews.com later this evening for live round-by-round results coverage of tonight’s UFC 207 pay-per-view.