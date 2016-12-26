UFC 207 “Embedded” First Episode Spotlights Amanda Nunes

While the buzz is somewhat down for UFC 207, the promotion is giving Amanda Nunes the spotlight during the “Embedded” series.

In the first installment, Nunes, the reigning UFC female bantamweight champion, heads to the stores to shop for a Christmas tree with her girlfriend, fellow fighter Nina Ansaroff.

More shopping from Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt takes place ahead of Friday’s card.

Nunes meets Ronda Rousey in the main event, while Cruz defends his bantamweight belt vs. Garbrandt in the co-main event.