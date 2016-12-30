UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Results

MMANews.com is your source for UFC 207 Results and live coverage this evening. UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey takes place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with what will be UFC’s final PPV offering for 2016.

This evening, we will be providing the absolute best live results coverage of the highly anticipated pay-per-view featuring a solid lineup, including two UFC World Title fights and an undercard containing a title eliminator bout and more.

Tonight’s show includes UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes putting her 135-pound title on the line against former champion “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey, who is making her long-awaited Octagon return in this evening’s main event.

The co-main event of tonight’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey PPV features the UFC Men’s Bantamweight Championship on the line as reigning champion Dominick Cruz defends against undefeated Team Alpha Male knockout artist Cody “No Love” Garbrandt. In the fight positioned third-from-the-top on the PPV card this evening, UFC Bantamweight number one contender and former champion T.J. Dillashaw meets KO artist and number two contender John Lineker.

UFC 207 kicks off live tonight with a single-fight preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass starting at 7:30pm ET. / 4:30pm PT., as Tim Means battles Alex Oliveira, as well as a four-fight preliminary card headlined by Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny on FOX Sports 1 starting at 8pm ET. / 5pm PT. After the FS1 prelims, starting at 10pm ET. / 7pm PT., it will be time for the UFC 207 pay-per-view headlined by Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey.

MMANews.com will be providing live, quick-match UFC 207 results coverage of the two preliminary cards this evening, and the fastest, most detailed round-by-round results coverage of every fight on the pay-per-view portion of the show from start-to-finish. We welcome fans to test our updates against the competition this evening, as it will not take long for you to figure out where you want to be when the big fights get started.

The following is the official lineup for tonight’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey event:

UFC 207 Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass at 7:30 p.m. ET.)

* Tim Means and Alex Oliveira fought to a No Contest.

Note: This fight saw Oliveira drop Means early in the first with a spin-kick. Means recovered, however, and went on to blast Oliveira with knees that devastated Oliveira, resulting in him being taken out of the Octagon via a stretcher. Replays show Oliveira had a knee down on the mat when Means landed his two knees that finished the fight. Means complained afterwards and seemed to be in denial about the blows being illegal. The fight was ruled a No Contest.

UFC 207 Preliminary Card (FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET.)

* Niko Price def. Brandon Thatch via Submission (arm triangle) at 4:30 of Round 1

* Alex Garcia def. Mike Pyle via KO (punch) at 3:34 of Round 1

* Antonio Carlos Junior def. Marvin Vettori via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny (In Progress Now …)