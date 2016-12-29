UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Official Weigh-In Results

At the official UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey weigh-ins held before members of the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) on Thursday morning, all but two fighters successfully made weight for their scheduled fights at this Friday’s event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For those who missed it, you can check out footage of Johny Hendricks and Ray Borg missing weight for their respective fights against Neil Magny and Louis Smolka via the following video: Video: Johny Hendricks, Ray Borg Miss Weight For UFC 207

Additionally, you can watch footage of Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes successfully weighing in before the Commission for their UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship main event bout on Friday night via the following video: Video: Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes Both Make Weight for UFC 207

With that behind us, below are the complete results from the official early morning weigh-ins held on Thursday for Friday night’s PPV event in Las Vegas:

UFC 207 Main Card (via PPV at 10pm EST.) – Amanda Nunes (135 lbs.) vs. Ronda Rousey (135 lbs.) — UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title

– Dominick Cruz (135 lbs.) vs. Cody Garbrandt (135 lbs.) — UFC Men’s Bantamweight Title

– T.J. Dillashaw (136 lbs.) vs. John Lineker (135.25 lbs.)

– Tarec Saffiedine (171 lbs.) vs. Dong Hyun Kim (171 lbs.)

– Ray Borg (129.5 lbs.)* vs. Louis Smolka (125.5 lbs.) UFC 207 Preliminary Card (via FOX Sports 1 at 8pm EST.) – Johny Hendricks (173.5 lbs.)* vs. Neil Magny (171 lbs.)

– Marvin Vettori (186 lbs.) vs. Antonio Carlos Junior (186 lbs.)

– Mike Pyle (170 lbs.) vs. Alex Garcia (170.5 lbs.)

– Brandon Thatch (170 lbs.) vs. Niko Price (170 lbs.) UFC 207 Preliminary Card (via UFC Fight Pass at 7:30pm EST.) – Tim Means (170 lbs.) vs. Alex Oliveira (170.5 lbs.)

* – Hendricks missed weight by 3.5 pounds and will be fined 20 percent of his purse. He will also be uneligible to win a “Performance of the Night” bonus of any kind. The Hendricks-Magny fight will go on as scheduled at a 173.5 pound catch weight.

** – Borg missed weight by 2.5 pounds and will be fined 20 percent of his purse. He will also be uneligible to win a “Performance of the Night” bonus of any kind. The Borg-Smolka bout will go on as scheduled at a 129.5 pound catch weight.



Join us here on Friday evening, December 30th, for live round-by-round results coverage of the UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey pay-per-view.