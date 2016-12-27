UFC 207: PPV Card Receives Another New Fight

With an open slot available, the UFC has moved welterweights Tarec Saffiedine and Dong Hyun Kim to Friday night’s UFC 207 main card.
The bout will open the pay-per-view portion of the program from Las Vegas. It replaces a heavyweight contest between Fabricio Werdum and Cain Velasquez that was removed after the Nevada Athletic Commission deemed Velasquez unfit to compete.
With that fight moving up off the FOX Sports 1 prelims, Brandon Thatch and Niko Price were given the televised spot off the UFC Fight Pass prelims.
Below is the updated fight card:
MAIN CARD (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for UFC female bantamweight title
Dominick Cruz (c) vs. Cody Garbrandt for UFC bantamweight title
T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker
Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine
Ray Borg vs. Louis Smolka
PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)
Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny
Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marvin Vettori
Alex Garcia vs. Mike Pyle
Niko Price vs. Brandon Thatch
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7:30 p.m. ET)
Tim Means vs. Alex Oliveira