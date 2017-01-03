UFC 207 Prelims do Big Numbers on FOX Sports 1, Peaks at 1.8 Million Viewers

The numbers are in for the UFC 207 preliminaries and they are a doozy. Despite going up against the Orange Bowl game, the prelims earned well over a million viewers. The big numbers indicate a strong pay-per-view (PPV) buy rate.

UFC 207’s prelims averaged 1,511,000 viewers. As far as prelims on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) go, it only fell behind UFC 196, UFC 200, and UFC 205. When you take into consideration that the Orange Bowl game hauled in 11,461,000 viewers, these numbers are quite impressive. Even without the game, the average viewership rate has to leave the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) brass happy.

The prelims peaked in viewership during the welterweight tilt between Johny Hendricks and Neil Magny. The peak number was 1,848,000.

In comparison, the UFC 206 prelims drew an average of 771,000 viewers. While the PPV buy rate of UFC 206 isn’t confirmed, it’s estimated to have brought in 150k buys.

The pre-show of UFC 207 drew 572,000 viewers, while the post-show brought 404,000 to FS1. The ceremonial weigh-ins, which were also live streamed on YouTube, garnered 216,000 viewers on FS1.