UFC 207 Salaries: How Much Did Fighters Make On UFC’s Final 2016 PPV?

The full UFC 207 fighter salary list for the event that was UFC’s final show of a very lucrative 2016 year.
Below are the complete fighter salaries for the show, courtesy of figures released to MMAFighting.com via the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).
UFC 207 PPV Main Card
* Amanda Nunes ($100,000 + $100,000 = $200,000) def. Ronda Rousey ($3,000,000)
* Cody Garbrandt ($200,000, No Win Bonus = $200,000) def. Dominick Cruz ($350,000)
* T.J. Dillashaw ($100,000 + $100,000 = $200,000) def. John Lineker ($43,000)
* Dong Hyun Kim ($67,000 + $67,000 = $134,000) def. Tarec Saffiedine ($40,000)
* Ray Borg ($12,600 + $18,000 = $30,600) def. Louis Smolka ($37,000)#
UFC 207 FS1 Preliminary Card
* Neil Magny ($67,000 + $47,000 = $114,000) def. Johny Hendricks ($80,000)##
* Antonio Carlos Junior ($21,000 + $21,000 = $42,000) def. Marvin Vettori ($12,000)
* Alex Garcia ($18,000 + $18,000 = $36,000) def. Mike Pyle ($55,000)
* Niko Price ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Brandon Thatch ($22,000)
UFC 207 Fight Pass Preliminary Fight
* Tim Means ($35,000) and Alex Oliveira ($28,000) fought to a No Contest
# – Smolka earned 30 percent of Borg’s show purse due to Borg missing weight
## – Magny received 20 percent of Hendricks’ show purse due to Hendricks missing weight