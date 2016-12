Alex Garcia executed a perfect one-punch, walk-off knockout at UFC 207 Friday night.

Garcia floored Mike Pyle with a thunderous right-hand, sending the veteran crashing to the canvas in a heap. The bout was immediately ended, giving Garcia his fourth Octagon win.

There is still plenty of action to go, but Garcia is an early favorite to claim a “Performance of the Night” bonus. Follow MMANews.com for all your UFC 207 coverage.