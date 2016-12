Tim Means talked with UFC reporter Megan Olivi following his controversial bout with Alex Oliveira Friday night at UFC 207.

Means landed what the referee and officials viewed to be illegal knees to a downed opponent in the first round of his UFC Fight Pass bout with “Cowboy.”

After Oliveira was taken off on a stretcher, the fight was declared a no-contest.

Check out MMANews.com all night for your UFC 207 coverage.