UFC 207 Winner Ray Borg in ‘no Rush’ to Fight Demetrious Johnson

The UFC 207 opener showcased flyweight action between two rising 125-pounders. Those two warriors were Ray Borg and Louis Smolka. In the end, it was “The Tazmexican Devil” who prevailed over “Da Last Samurai.”

Borg sat down with the mixed martial arts (MMA) media following the victory. He didn’t make excuses for failing to make weight, but explained why he couldn’t hit the limit:

“I should’ve been a little more professional, but this was my first time doing early weigh-ins and weigh-ins for me used to be an all-day cut type thing.”

When the second round of his fight concluded, Borg went to his corner and said he believed he broke his ankle. The Jackson-Wink fighter told the media he was unsure if it was broken, but he definitely felt something.

“I don’t know if it’s broken or not, it’s sore. It happened towards the beginning of the second round. I had him in a body lock and as I was driving him backwards, it twisted. Not only did it twist [but] he landed on top of it and immediately I felt it.”

Reigning flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has ruled the 125-pound division since he won the inaugural title bout back in Sept. 2012. Having cleaned out the division and running out of challengers, it’s only a matter of time before the new blood gets their shot at gold. While Borg hopes to fight “Mighty Mouse” some day for the flyweight championship, he isn’t eyeing a prize fight right away.

“I want to keep climbing the ladder. I’m in no hurry to fight ‘DJ.’ He better keep the belt, and I imagine he will. I’m going to pick these guys off, one by one by one. I’m only 23 years old. I’m in no rush.”

When the flyweight rankings are updated, Borg will move up to at least the no. 12 spot.