UFC 207’s Amanda Nunes Worked on Cardio Issues Since Miesha Tate Fight

Amanda Nunes has heard the criticism concerning her endurance inside the Octagon.

But the reigning UFC female bantamweight champion believes that is all in the past as she approaches Friday night’s UFC 207 main event with Ronda Rousey.

“This is not going to happen anymore,” she said. “I’ve been working on (my endurance).”

Nunes claimed the belt with a finish of Miesha Tate this past July at UFC 200. She could be described as a “bigger” bantamweight, which tends to mean she slows down as the fight progresses.

In Rousey, she’ll be facing another quick finisher. And a returning champion hungry to get back on top.

“When I step in the cage, I’m going to be ready,” Nunes said. “I’ll be strong everywhere the fight goes.

“I’m black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and I’ve been training judo at the same time. I know everything she’s going to try. She’ll try a judo throw and try an arm bar on me.”

UFC 207 takes place Friday night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.