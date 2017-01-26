Anderson Silva Trains With Jacare Souza Ahead Of UFC 208

Anderson Silva and Jacare Souza provide the media with a look in on their preparations for UFC 208 at X-Gym on Thursday afternoon.

Silva’s last victory in the UFC was all the way back in 2012 against Stephan Bonnar. Silva in 2017 is a 41-year-old veteran who is preparing to take on middleweight contender Derek Brunson at UFC 208 on Feb. 11 from Brooklyn, New York. ‘The Spider’ is certainly not underestimating Brunson: