Anderson Silva Trains With Jacare Souza Ahead Of UFC 208

Anderson Silva and Jacare Souza provide the media with a look in on their preparations for UFC 208 at X-Gym on Thursday afternoon.
Silva’s last victory in the UFC was all the way back in 2012 against Stephan Bonnar. Silva in 2017 is a 41-year-old veteran who is preparing to take on middleweight contender Derek Brunson at UFC 208 on Feb. 11 from Brooklyn, New York. ‘The Spider’ is certainly not underestimating Brunson:
“He’s very young and that helps a lot,” said Silva in a recent interview with Sportv (h/t Bloody Elbow). “But we don’t usually focus on an opponent’s strong suits, we look for their weak spots. We need to be very careful around him, because he’s so dynamic. He has very good wrestling, so we are training a lot of ground techniques and we are working on what I do best. Footwork, movement and using my experience.
“My patience and timing will help me focus on my specialty, which is my striking. It’ll be a very interesting fight to test everything we have been drilling and training over the years. He’s so dynamic and never stands still.”