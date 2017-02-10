UFC 208 Early Weigh-In Results: Justin Willis Deemed Medically Unfit to Compete

Only one scale fail hit the UFC 208 weigh-ins today (Feb. 10).

The first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) of 2017 airs live tomorrow. The event will be held inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The headliners, who will compete for the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title, both made weight. This makes the bout between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie official.

As for the co-main event, Anderson Silva tipped the scales at 185 pounds. His opponent, Derek Brunson also made weight at 186 pounds.

The only hiccup at the weigh-ins was Justin Willis. His bout with Marcin Tybura has been called off due to Willis’ failed weight cut. Willis took to his Facebook account to explain what went wrong:

“Hey everyone, I want you to hear from me first. I did everything I could to make weight for the fight this weekend but due to the short notice my body shut down during the weight cut and the UFC doctors wouldn’t clear me to fight. I will be back in the UFC with a full camp very soon. Thank you to everyone at the UFC, all of their staff have been great. I want the same opponent or anybody else will suffice. I will be ready. God Bless.”

Below are the official UFC 208 weigh-in results.

Main Card (PPV)

Women’s Featherweight: Holly Holm (144.4) vs. Germaine de Randamie (143.6)

Middleweight: Anderson Silva (185) vs. Derek Brunson (186)

Middleweight: Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza (185.8) vs. Tim Boetsch (185.8)

Light Heavyweight: Glover Teixeira (205.2) vs. Jared Cannonier (204.4)

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier (155.2) vs. Jim Miller (154.6)

Prelims (FOX Sports 1 Portion)

Welterweight: Randy Brown (170.6) vs. Belal Muhammad (170.2)

Flyweight: Wilson Reis (125.2) vs. Ulka Sasaki (125.4)

Lightweight: Nik Lentz (155.8) vs. Islam Makhachev (155)

Flyweight: Ian McCall (125.2) vs. Jarred Brooks (125)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass Portion)

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura (245.4) vs. Justin Willis (N/A)*

Welterweight: Roan Carneiro (170) vs. Ryan LaFlare (170.6)

Featherweight: Rick Glenn (145.8) vs. Phillipe Nover (145.6)

* Willis was deemed medically unfit to compete. Tybura will be paid his fight purse.