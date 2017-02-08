UFC 208 Embedded (Ep. 2): Fighters Begin To Arrive In New York

As UFC’s first pay-per-view event of 2017 draws closer, with UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie scheduled for this Saturday, UFC has begun rolling out their usual “Fight Week” content.

Featured above via UFC’s official YouTube channel is the second installment of the week-long “UFC 208 Embedded” web-series, which gives fans an all-access behind-the-scenes look at the top fighters as they finish their preparation for Saturday’s big event.

The official description for UFC 208 Embedded — Episode Two reads as follows:

“On Episode 2 of UFC 208 Embedded, Brazilian middleweight Jacare Souza sharpens his skills with the goal of earning a title shot, then travels to America with his teammate Anderson Silva. Headlining featherweight Holly Holm enjoys coffee with her mom, while opponent Germaine de Randamie takes in some girls’ soccer before leaving for New York. Silva’s opponent Derek Brunson continues to train in North Carolina for what promises to be the biggest fight of his life. UFC 208 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the inaugural women’s featherweight title fight taking place Saturday, February 11th. See it live on Pay-Per-View and UFC.TV.”

UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie kicks off UFC’s 2017 pay-per-view calendar and introduces live UFC action to Brooklyn, New York for the first-time ever as the Octagon touches down in the Barclays Center this Saturday, February 11th. Join us here at MMANews.com this Saturday evening for live round-by-round results coverage of the pay-per-view.