UFC 208 Embedded (Ep. 3): Anderson Silva Suffers While Getting Mouthpiece Fitted

It turns out not even the best fighters in the world enjoy having machinery in their mouths.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is having its first pay-per-view (PPV) of 2017 this Saturday night (Feb. 11) inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The headliner for that card features the inaugural women’s featherweight title match-up between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.
Slotted in as the co-main event are middleweight great Anderson Silva and Derek Brunson. Speaking of Silva, he got episode three of UFC 208 Embedded started by getting his mouthpiece fitted. It was not a very pleasant experience for “The Spider” to say the least.
Here is the description of this episode from the official YouTube channel of the UFC:
“On Episode three of UFC 208 Embedded, former middleweight champion Anderson Silva gets fitted for a mouthpiece. Featherweight title contenders Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie arrive in Brooklyn and acclimate to the city. Silva’s opponent Derek Brunson stays focused in a busy workout room, while Silva shares style and psychology tips with light heavyweight Glover Teixeira. UFC 208 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the inaugural women’s featherweight title fight taking place Saturday, February 11th. See it live on Pay-Per-View and UFC.TV”