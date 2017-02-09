UFC 208 Embedded (Ep. 3): Anderson Silva Suffers While Getting Mouthpiece Fitted

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

It turns out not even the best fighters in the world enjoy having machinery in their mouths.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is having its first pay-per-view (PPV) of 2017 this Saturday night (Feb. 11) inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The headliner for that card features the inaugural women’s featherweight title match-up between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

Slotted in as the co-main event are middleweight great Anderson Silva and Derek Brunson. Speaking of Silva, he got episode three of UFC 208 Embedded started by getting his mouthpiece fitted. It was not a very pleasant experience for “The Spider” to say the least.

Here is the description of this episode from the official YouTube channel of the UFC:

“On Episode three of UFC 208 Embedded, former middleweight champion Anderson Silva gets fitted for a mouthpiece. Featherweight title contenders Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie arrive in Brooklyn and acclimate to the city. Silva’s opponent Derek Brunson stays focused in a busy workout room, while Silva shares style and psychology tips with light heavyweight Glover Teixeira. UFC 208 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the inaugural women’s featherweight title fight taking place Saturday, February 11th. See it live on Pay-Per-View and UFC.TV”

