UFC 208 Embedded (Ep. 5): The Fighters Prepare For Early Weigh-Ins

The fifth episode of UFC 208 Embedded has arrived.

On a snowy day in New York City, Germaine de Randamie couldn’t help but play in the snow with her team. Her snowball fight got this episode started. From there we transitioned to the open workouts.

The episode then journeyed into the sauna. Holly Holm and Glover Teixiera had a discussion about Holm’s early days in kickboxing. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza had a separate trip to the sauna for his weight cut.

The end of the video showed some of the main card fighters step on the scale (see weigh-in results here). Below is the video description from the official YouTube channel of the UFC: