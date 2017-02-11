UFC 208 Embedded (Ep. 6): The Athletes Face Off in Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

Episode six of UFC 208 embedded is here.

The fighters on the first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) of 2017 were relieved after the early weigh-ins were finished. In this episode of UFC Embedded, the fighters take it easy before the ceremonial weigh-ins where they face off and pose for the media and fans.

Despite going to war later tonight (Feb. 11) for the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title, Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie had a friendly conversation about their sneakers.

Jarred Brooks was shown in the episode, although he appeared much happier than he probably is now. Brooks was set to make his UFC debut tonight against Ian McCall. “Uncle Creepy” pulled out of their bout with an illness.

Below is the video description from the official YouTube channel of the UFC:

“On Episode six of UFC 208 Embedded, the athletes make their way to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn for the ceremonial weigh-in. Featherweight title contenders Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie compare footwear backstage. The fighters all face off against their opponents, with staredowns previewing the matchups of Holm vs. de Randamie; Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson and Jacare Souza vs. Tim Boetsch. UFC 208 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the inaugural women’s featherweight title fight taking place Saturday, February 11th. See it live on Pay-Per-View and UFC.TV”

