UFC 208 Embedded (Ep. 6): The Athletes Face Off in Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Episode six of UFC 208 embedded is here.

The fighters on the first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) of 2017 were relieved after the early weigh-ins were finished. In this episode of UFC Embedded, the fighters take it easy before the ceremonial weigh-ins where they face off and pose for the media and fans.

Despite going to war later tonight (Feb. 11) for the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title, Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie had a friendly conversation about their sneakers.

Jarred Brooks was shown in the episode, although he appeared much happier than he probably is now. Brooks was set to make his UFC debut tonight against Ian McCall. “Uncle Creepy” pulled out of their bout with an illness.

