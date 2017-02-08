UFC 208 Faceoffs: Anderson Silva & Derek Brunson Get Chummy

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

We’re just three days away from the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) debut in Brooklyn, NY.

UFC 208 is going down this Saturday night (Feb. 11) inside the Barclays Center. Serving as the headliner will be the inaugural women’s featherweight title bout between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

Holm is a former UFC women’s bantamweight champion. After going 9-0 in her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career, “The Preacher’s Daughter” stunned the world when she knocked out Ronda Rousey with a head kick in front of over 56,000 fans inside Etihad Stadium. Holm couldn’t keep the momentum rolling, as she was submitted by Miesha Tate and then outgunned by Valentina Shevchenko.

She’ll have a chance to rebound by capturing gold once again.

It isn’t likely to be an easy task. Standing in her way is de Randamie. “The Iron Lady” has finished her last two opponents. She has earned TKO victories over Larissa Pacheco and Anna Elmose. She hasn’t lost since Nov. 2013 against current 135-pound champion Amanda Nunes.

In the co-main event, future UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva will share the Octagon with Derek Brunson. Silva is the longest reigning UFC champion in the promotion’s history. He had 10 successful title defenses. “The Spider” has not officially won a bout since Oct. 2012. He’ll look to put an end to the drought.

Brunson was on a five-fight winning streak before he ran into Robert Whittaker. The Jackson-Wink MMA fighter had finished four of his opponents in that stretch. His fallen foes included Lorenz Larkin, Ed Herman, Sam Alvey, Roan Carneiro, and Uriah Hall.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC posted the media day faceoffs for UFC 208. Holm and de Randamie were cordial, while Silva and Brunson had a bit of fun posing for the photographers in attendance.

UFC Fight Pass’ portion of the UFC 208 prelims will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. The prelims will transition to FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET. You can catch the main card live on pay-per-view (PPV) at 10 p.m. ET.

