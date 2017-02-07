UFC 208 Free Fight: Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen in Title Rematch

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen had one of the most memorable rivalries in mixed martial arts (MMA) history.

When Silva was wreaking havoc on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight division, he turned in some stellar performances. Unfortunately, he also had some bizarre outings. It started with his title defense against Patrick Cote at UFC 90. Cote blew out his knee in the third round, but up to that point Silva was only interested in toying with his opponent and not really pressing the action.

Then at UFC 97, he had a dreadful match-up with Thales Leites. The bout was very low on action and even prompted fans to chant, “bullsh*t.” Silva won the fight by unanimous decision.

Fans and UFC President Dana White were at their wits’ end after “The Spider’s” bout with Demian Maia. Silva successfully defended his title once again, but it was the third time he chose to clown around instead of giving his best efforts. White was so infuriated that he said Silva didn’t deserve a super fight with Georges St. Pierre.

Instead, Silva would defend his title against Sonnen. What followed was a slew of trash talk from the West Linn native. Sonnen even fired shots at Silva’s coaches and walked a thin line when it came to talking about Brazilians.

To the surprise of fans and analysts, Sonnen backed up his trash talk for most of the fight. He knocked down Silva early and controlled him for four and a half rounds. In a dramatic turn of events, Silva locked in a triangle choke to force the tap in the final round and retained his middleweight title.

The stage was set for a rematch when Sonnen defeated Michael Bisping and told Silva, “you absolutely suck.” The official YouTube channel of the UFC posted the full rematch. Watch the outcome for yourself above.

LATEST NEWS

Mike Jackson to CM Punk: Fight Me & Let’s See Who The Real ‘Can’...

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Mike Jackson is eyeing one more fight inside the Octagon against a big name. Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion CM Punk is no stranger...

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: ‘If The UFC Opens up The Women’s Flyweight Division, I Will go...

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Joanna Jedrzejczyk is hoping to have another successful year in 2017. The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title holder is in the United States...

Invicta FC Atomweight Champ Ayaka Hamasaki Moves Up In Weight, Eyes Strawweight Title

Jay Anderson -
0
Conor McGregor, look what you've started. The current craze of fighters vying to challenge for a second title has spread outside the UFC, as...

Miesha Tate Says UFC Comeback is ‘Not Even on The Radar’ Despite Featherweight Inclusion

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
If you have high hopes for Miesha Tate to return to the Octagon, you may want to dial it back a bit. The former Ultimate...

UFC 208: Justin Willis Replaces Luis Henrique in Promotional Debut

Jay Anderson -
0
The UFC 208 card is now finalized with the addition of heavyweight newcomer Justin Willis, who steps up to face Marcin Tybura on less...