UFC 208 Free Fight: Ronaldo Souza vs. Gegard Mousasi From UFC Fight Night 50

Ahead of his UFC 208 main card bout against durable knockout artist Tim Boetsch, number three ranked UFC Middleweight contender Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza is featured in the latest “UFC 208 Free Fight.”

Featured above via UFC’s official YouTube page is the complete Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Gegard Mousasi 2 bout from the UFC Fight Night 50 event on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) from back in September of 2014.

Witness Jacare gain revenge over Mousasi in their September 2014 rematch in the video embedded above. The highly-regarded submission artist earned a guillotine choke victory over Mousasi in the rematch after losing in their initial fight in the DREAM promotion via upkick-KO back in September of 2008.

Jacare-Boetsch takes place on the main card of this Saturday’s UFC 208 pay-per-view, the debut event for the UFC in Brooklyn, New York, featuring the first-ever UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship fight between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie and Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson in the main and co-main events.

UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie takes place this Saturday, February 11th, live on pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Join us here this Saturday evening for live round-by-round results coverage of the show.