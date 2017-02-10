UFC 208 Free Fight: Urijah Hall vs. Derek Brunson From UFC Fight Night 94

Matt Boone
With less than 24 hours until the first UFC pay-per-view of 2017, the final “Fight Week” content is being released in rapid fire-style fashion.

Featured above is the complete Urijah Hall vs. Derek Brunson fight from the UFC Fight Night 94 event from Hidalgo, Texas back in September of 2016.

View the video above to watch the full Hall-Brunson fight, which saw the highly-regarded UFC contender TKO Hall with punches in just 95 seconds.

Brunson takes a big step up in competition this weekend, as he meets MMA legend Anderson Silva in the co-main event of UFC 208.

Headlined by Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie in the first-ever UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship fight, UFC 208 takes place this Saturday, February 11th, from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Join us here at MMANews.com on 2/11 for live round-by-round results coverage of the show.

