UFC 208 Free Fight: Watch Holly Holm Outwork Marion Reneau

This Saturday night (Feb. 11) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make its debut in Brooklyn, NY. UFC 208 is going to be held inside the Barclays Center. The inaugural women’s featherweight title bout between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie will headline the event.

The UFC has been dishing out some free fights on their official YouTube channel. This time, it’s Holm’s bout with Marion Reneau from July 2015. After defeating Raquel Pennington in her UFC debut, many wondered how “The Preacher’s Daughter” would fare in her next bout.

Holm had beaten Pennington by split decision and returned to the Octagon less than five months later. She came into her fight with Reneau with a perfect 8-0 record.

“The Belizean Bruiser” came off a submission win over Jessica Andrade. The fight lasted under two minutes. Reneau locked in a triangle choke to secure her sixth professional mixed martial arts (MMA) victory.

That win also pushed Reneau’s winning streak to five. Up to that point, five of her six wins were finishes. She knocked out three of her opponents and submitted two.

Holm certainly wasn’t short on finishes either. Six of her eight wins ended in a (T)KO.

The bout was basically a kickboxing match in the opening frame. Holm was more active and had the more accurate strikes. Reneau couldn’t get into a rhythm in the first round.

At some point in the second stanza, “The Belizean Bruiser” tried pressing “The Preacher’s Daughter” against the fence, but she couldn’t connect. Reneau tried taking the fight to the ground, but Holm had none of it and snagged another round.

The beginning of the final frame was eerily similar to the first two rounds. Towards the end of the fight, Holm began pouring on combinations. Reneau survived the final horn, but fell short by unanimous decision.

Holm would go on to defeat Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 to capture the UFC women’s bantamweight championship.

