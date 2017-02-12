UFC 208: Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza Wins Performance of the Night

Adam Haynes
“Jacare” picked up an additional $50,000 due to a fight-night bonus following Saturday’s event in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Souza was awarded the “Performance of the Night” award on the basis that his fight against Tim Boetsch was the only one to finish out of ten fights on the night. The remaining nine bouts all went to the judge’s cards.

The Brazilian’s takedown following progressive advancements on the floor saw him enter full mount against his opponent. Souza then captured Boetsch’s arm, locking in the kimura which saw Boetsch tap out.

UFC 208 will not be remembered for an abundance of action. It will, however, go down as one to forget given controversial decisions and criticism of officials, especially in the two co-main headline fights.

 

