UFC 208 Medical Suspensions: Dustin Poirier Out Indefinitely

Dustin Poirier’s “Fight of the Night” bonus has come at a cost.

The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) have dished out the UFC 208 medical suspensions. The event was held this past Saturday night (Feb. 11) inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY (see results here).

UFC 208’s main event saw Germaine de Randamie capture the inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title in a unanimous decision win over Holly Holm. The newly crowned champion will serve a minimum suspension of 30 days, while Holm gets 45 days. Both suspensions are pending commission clearance.

As for the co-main event, Anderson Silva took a unanimous decision win over Derek Brunson. Silva has been shelved for 30 days, while Brunson’s medical suspension only lasts seven days.

Poirier may have emerged victorious, but he is the only fighter on the UFC 208 card to be medically suspended indefinitely. “The Diamond” had his right leg pretty banged up in the fight and had to be helped up by his team when the score totals were read. His opponent, Jim Miller, will sit for 30 days pending commission clearance.

You can see the full list of UFC 208 medical suspensions below:

Germaine de Randamie: Minimum suspension of 30 days pending commission clearance

Holly Holm: Minimum suspension of 45 days pending commission clearance

Anderson Silva: Suspended 30 days

Derek Brunson: Suspended 7 days

Ronaldo Souza: Suspended 7 days

Tim Boetsch: Suspended 7 days

Glover Teixeira: Suspended 7 days

Jared Cannonier: Suspended 7 days

Dustin Poirier: Suspended indefinitely pending commission clearance

Jim Miller: Minimum suspension of 30 days pending commission clearance

Randy Brown: Suspended 7 days

Belal Muhammad: Suspended 7 days

Wilson Reis: Suspended 7 days

Ulka Sasaki: Suspended 7 days

Nik Lentz: Minimum suspension of 30 days pending commission clearance

Islam Makhachev: Minimum suspension of 30 days pending commission clearance

Ryan LaFlare: Suspended 30 days

Roan Carneiro: Minimum suspension of 30 days pending commission clearance

Rick Glenn: Minimum suspension of 45 days pending commission clearance