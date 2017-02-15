UFC 208 Medical Suspensions: Dustin Poirier Out Indefinitely

Dustin Poirier’s “Fight of the Night” bonus has come at a cost.
The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) have dished out the UFC 208 medical suspensions. The event was held this past Saturday night (Feb. 11) inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY (see results here).
UFC 208’s main event saw Germaine de Randamie capture the inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title in a unanimous decision win over Holly Holm. The newly crowned champion will serve a minimum suspension of 30 days, while Holm gets 45 days. Both suspensions are pending commission clearance.
As for the co-main event, Anderson Silva took a unanimous decision win over Derek Brunson. Silva has been shelved for 30 days, while Brunson’s medical suspension only lasts seven days.
Poirier may have emerged victorious, but he is the only fighter on the UFC 208 card to be medically suspended indefinitely. “The Diamond” had his right leg pretty banged up in the fight and had to be helped up by his team when the score totals were read. His opponent, Jim Miller, will sit for 30 days pending commission clearance.
You can see the full list of UFC 208 medical suspensions below:
Germaine de Randamie: Minimum suspension of 30 days pending commission clearance
Holly Holm: Minimum suspension of 45 days pending commission clearance
Anderson Silva: Suspended 30 days
Derek Brunson: Suspended 7 days
Ronaldo Souza: Suspended 7 days
Tim Boetsch: Suspended 7 days
Glover Teixeira: Suspended 7 days
Jared Cannonier: Suspended 7 days
Dustin Poirier: Suspended indefinitely pending commission clearance
Jim Miller: Minimum suspension of 30 days pending commission clearance
Randy Brown: Suspended 7 days
Belal Muhammad: Suspended 7 days
Wilson Reis: Suspended 7 days
Ulka Sasaki: Suspended 7 days
Nik Lentz: Minimum suspension of 30 days pending commission clearance
Islam Makhachev: Minimum suspension of 30 days pending commission clearance
Ryan LaFlare: Suspended 30 days
Roan Carneiro: Minimum suspension of 30 days pending commission clearance
Rick Glenn: Minimum suspension of 45 days pending commission clearance