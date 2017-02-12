UFC 208 “Not One of Our Better Events” Says Dana White

White not impressed with the outcome of ‘208 in Brooklyn.

UFC 208 was hardly the most anticipated pay-per-view (PPV) event in recent times and failed to deliver on what were low expectations compared to other cards in the promotion’s recent history. This sentiment was echoed by no other than UFC’s president Dana White, who was clearly unsatisfied with numerous factors of the show on Saturday night.

“Not one of our better events,” White said on FOX Sports 1’s post-fight show. “I always feel like that if we come into a place, you’re going to have at least a few good fights that are going to get you up out of your seat. We didn’t have any of those. “Well, I shouldn’t say that. The (Dustin) Poirier-(Jim) Miller fight was awesome and obviously the ‘Fight of the Night.’ Those guys gave it everything they had, and props to them, they put on a great performance tonight.”

Dustin Poirier versus Miller was perhaps the highlight of an otherwise sluggish night of action. Incredibly, nine of the ten fights went to the judge’s scorecards. The New York State Athletic Commission’s (NYSAC) appointed judges for the bout made some head-scratching decisions which no doubt dominate the post-fight reporting.

In the co-main event, UFC legend Anderson Silva scored a questionable unanimous decision victory over opponent Derek Brunson. Silva landed 57 strikes in comparison to Brunson’s 127, who also scored better with two takedowns in the fight. Despite this, judges awarded the fight to Silva at 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27. Harshly unfair to Brunson.

UFC 208’s referee Todd Anderson was criticised for refusing to dock Germaine de Randamie a point following her hard strikes on Holly Holm after the bell at the end of rounds two and three, respectively. When put into context, De Randamie’s unanimous decision (48-47) win would have been a draw if Anderson had ordered the point deduction from de Randamie. Instead, the Dutch fighter was awarded the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title, and Holly Holm has a third straight loss on her record.

“I feel like the ref from New York shouldn’t be reffing a main event fight,” White said on the UFC’s post-fight show. “They don’t have enough experience. He should not have been in there. But again, we don’t make those decisions. The commission does. That was a bad decision by them, and if that guy takes a point for hitting after the bell, it’s a draw. The only possible way this night could be any sh*ttier. “Everybody was blowing me up on the phone, ‘what’s wrong with this ref?’ and ‘what’s wrong with this ref?’” White added. “What’s wrong with this ref is he doesn’t have big fight experience like that. None of these guys do in this state yet, and they should’ve had one of the experienced MMA refs in there reffing that main event.”

When asked if the main event lived up to expectations, White was straight to the point: