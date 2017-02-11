UFC 208: Phillipe Nover Hilariously Shows Sensitive Side With Rick Glenn

Nover and Glenn squared off at the UFC 208 staredowns on Friday night.

Both men are scheduled to face off in the octagon in Brooklyn on Saturday night, which will undoubtedly include a lot less (albeit ironic) romance. Glenn’s surprise to the gifts was well received by UFC president Dana White, who was clearly amused by this Valentine’s Day themed presentation.

Following Glenn’s official weigh-in, he was presented with a red heart-shaped balloon and a box of chocolates. The recipient appeared slightly bemused by the gesture but had the presence of mind to gift both of the octagon girls behind him with the balloon and chocolates.

In stark contrast to many face-to-face pre-fight meetings, the hilarious exchange has clearly set a precedence, but don’t expect it to be repeated any time soon.