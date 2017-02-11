UFC 208 Preliminary Results: Belal Muhammad Decisions Randy Brown in Brooklyn

The preliminary portion of UFC 208 is in the books.

UFC 208’s featured preliminary contest featured welterweight action. Belal Muhammad looked to rebound from his brutal knockout loss to Vicente Luque back at UFC 205 in Nov. 2016. Standing in his way was crowd favorite Randy Brown.

Muhammad walked out of the Barclays Center with a victory.

Another bout on the card saw potential flyweight contender Wilson Reis take on Ulka Sasaki. Outside of a last-minute scare with Sasaki threatening a rear-naked choke, Reis had a stellar performance. His grappling proved to be the difference maker and he earned the unanimous decision victory.

Below are the full UFC 208 preliminary results:

FOX Sports 1 Portion

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad def. Randy Brown via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Flyweight: Wilson Reis def. Ulka Sasaki via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev def. Nik Lentz via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)

Featherweight: Rick Glenn def. Phillipe Nover via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Fight Pass portion

Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare def. Roan Carneiro via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)