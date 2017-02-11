UFC 208 Preliminary Results: Belal Muhammad Decisions Randy Brown in Brooklyn

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

The preliminary portion of UFC 208 is in the books.

UFC 208’s featured preliminary contest featured welterweight action. Belal Muhammad looked to rebound from his brutal knockout loss to Vicente Luque back at UFC 205 in Nov. 2016. Standing in his way was crowd favorite Randy Brown.

Muhammad walked out of the Barclays Center with a victory.

Another bout on the card saw potential flyweight contender Wilson Reis take on Ulka Sasaki. Outside of a last-minute scare with Sasaki threatening a rear-naked choke, Reis had a stellar performance. His grappling proved to be the difference maker and he earned the unanimous decision victory.

Below are the full UFC 208 preliminary results:

FOX Sports 1 Portion

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad def. Randy Brown via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Flyweight: Wilson Reis def. Ulka Sasaki via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev def. Nik Lentz via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)

Featherweight: Rick Glenn def. Phillipe Nover via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Fight Pass portion

Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare def. Roan Carneiro via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)

LATEST NEWS

UFC Announces Nashville Date, Swanson vs. Lobov to Headline

Jay Anderson -
0
The proposed grudge match between featherweights Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov was made official Saturday night — and it will serve as the headliner...

UFC 208 Preliminary Results: Belal Muhammad Decisions Randy Brown in Brooklyn

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
The preliminary portion of UFC 208 is in the books. UFC 208's featured preliminary contest featured welterweight action. Belal Muhammad looked to rebound from his...

UFC Confirms Waterson vs. Namajunas for Kansas City in April

Jay Anderson -
0
The UFC's debut in Kansas City, MO has been confirmed, with a key strawweight fight in tow. During tonight's UFC 208 broadcast, the promotion...

Will Brooks vs. Charles Oliveira Added to UFC 210 Card in Buffalo

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
A lightweight tilt has been added to the UFC 210 card. Former Bellator lightweight champion Will Brooks will step back inside the Octagon against Charles...
video

UFC 208 Embedded (Ep. 6): The Athletes Face Off in Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Episode six of UFC 208 embedded is here. The fighters on the first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) of 2017 were relieved after the...