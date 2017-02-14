UFC 208: Prelims Numbers Are the Latest Disappointment of Event

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

UFC 208 preliminary TV ratings fare poorly and add to the woes of what was a disappointing event in general.

FOX Sports 1 Prelims numbers are in for the UFC 208 card which was headlined by Germaine de Randamie and Holly Holm for the inaugural women’s featherweight title. Anderson Silva fought Derek Brunson in the co-headliner, yet preliminary numbers clock in at a modest 874,000 viewers.

2016 saw 12 pay-per-view events with prelims on FS 1. On current numbers, ‘206 will have been approximately 25 percent below last year’s average of 1,168,00 viewers. While 206 saw mega-cards off the back of Conor McGregor, UFC 200 and UFC 205, the expectation for Saturday’s event would have been higher.

The peak in viewers was set at 1,046,000 and fell on the Belal Muhammad victory over Randy Brown.

Generally speaking, prelims tend to be a good indication of how the PPV numbers will perform. Last years top-5 PPV numbers were associated with the five preliminary events which 1 million viewers, for example.

