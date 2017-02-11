UFC 208 Resale Ticket Prices Pale in Comparison to UFC 205

UFC 208 is the promotion’s second venture into New York since the lifting of a ban on MMA last year.

TicketIQ (a company which monitor online ticket resale sites) confirms that secondary market prices for UFC 208 at Barclays Center were floating at an average of $250 as of Friday.

These prices are meek in comparison to UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden in 2016, which saw an average resale price of $2,109, which was the most expensive seat TicketIQ has seen for an MMA event since it began tracking sales in 2010.

“There is a confluence of story lines leading to the record-high ticket prices,” TicketIQ spokesperson Jared Cooper told USA Today in November 2016. “MMA fans have waited over 20 years for an event in New York, the fight features the sport’s biggest star, and it is being held in ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena.”

UFC 208’s average list price comes in at a considerable 88 percent under UFC 205’s average, with both calculated one day before their respective event dates.

When comparing both events, there are no great surprises that UFC 205 will have performed exceedingly better than ‘208. The former was headlined by the promotion’s bonafide superstar Conor McGregor, who was aiming to become the promotion’s first fighter to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously. The card itself was stacked in comparison, with ‘208 drawing criticism for the calibre of fights its card.

Are we, once again, witnessing the power of the McGregor affect?