UFC 208 Results — de Randamie Captures Women’s Featherweight Title With Win Over Holm

On Saturday evening, the 2017 UFC pay-per-view calendar kicked off with the promotion’s first-ever event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, headlined by the inaugural UFC Wommen’s Featherweight Championship bout between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

In a fight that ended up going the full five rounds, Brazilian striking phenom de Randamie managed to hand Holm her third straight loss inside the Octagon, defeating the former Women’s boxing champion by unanimous decision with 48-47 scores across the board. With the win, de Randamie becomes the UFC’s first-ever Women’s Featherweight Champion.

In the co-featured bout of the evening, MMA legend and former longtime UFC 185-pound king Anderson Silva bested up-and-coming division contender Derek Brunson via unanimous decision with scores of 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27.

Also on the main PPV card this weekend were three veteran contenders adding another notch in the win column, as Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza submitted Tim Boetsch with a kimura at 3:41 of the first round, Glover Teixeira defeated Jared Cannonier via lopsided unanimous decision (30-26 x3) and Dustin Poirier defeated Jim Miller via majority decision with scores of 28-28, 30-27 and 29-28.

Check out complete UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie quick-match results below.

UFC 208: HOLM vs. DE RANDAMIE RESULTS

Pay-Per-View Results

* Germaine de Randamie def. Holly Holm via Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

* Anderson Silva def. Derek Brunson via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

* Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza def. Tim Boetsch via Submission (Kimura) at 3:41 of Round 1

* Glover Teixeira def. Jared Cannonier via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

* Dustin Poirier def. Jim Miller via Majority Decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

FOX Sports 1 Prelim Results

* Belal Muhammad def. Randy Brown via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Wilson Reis def. Ulka Sasaki via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Islam Makhachev def. Nik Lentz via Unanimous Decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)

* Rick Glenn def. Phillipe Nover via Split Decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Fight Pass Prelim Results

* Ryan LaFlare def. Roan Carneiro via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)