UFC 209 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Results: The Show Continues Without Key Lightweights

The early and ceremonial UFC 209 weigh-ins have wrapped up.

Fans looking forward to seeing tomorrow night’s (March 4) UFC 209 event were hit with some unfortunate news. While Tony Ferguson made weight for his interim lightweight title bout, Khabib Nurmagomedov was unable to step on the scale and was removed from the card.

“The Eagle” was sent the the hospital earlier in the morning due to complications from his weight cut. While he was discharged, he wasn’t cleared to compete and “El Cucuy” was also yanked from the event.

Luckily, the rest of the fights are on including the main event. Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will defend his title against Stephen Thompson in the headliner. The two made weight for their championship tilt.

Below are full UFC 209 weigh-ins results:

Main Card (PPV)

Welterweight: Tyron Woodley (170) vs. Stephen Thompson (169) for welterweight title

Lightweight: Khabib Nurmagomedov (N/A)* vs. Tony Ferguson (154.5) for interim lightweight title

Middleweight: Rashad Evans (185) vs. Daniel Kelly (186)

Lightweight: David Teymur (156) vs. Lando Vannata (156)

Heavyweight: Mark Hunt (265) vs. Alistair Overeem (256)

Prelims (FS1)

Heavyweight: Mark Godbeer (241.5) vs. Daniel Spitz (240)

Heavyweight: Luis Henrique (248.5) vs. Marcin Tybura (251.5)

Featherweight: Mirsad Bektic (145) vs. Darren Elkins (145.5)

Bantamweight: Iuri Alcantara (135.5) vs. Luke Sanders (135)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Light Heavyweight: Paul Craig (204) vs. Tyson Pedro (205)

Bantamweight: Albert Morales (135.5) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (136)

Strawweight: Cynthia Calvillo (115.5) vs. Amanda Cooper (116)

*- Khabib Nurmagomedov did not make weight and is off the UFC 209 card