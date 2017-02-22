UFC 209: Dominick Cruz Joins Rogan and Anik as Three Man Commentating Team

Former bantamweight champion Cruz will form part of a three-man broadcast team with Joe Rogan and Jon Anik for the much anticipated UFC 209 card next month

UFC’s second pay-per-view of 2017 takes place on March 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cruz is the second fighter to form such a triumvirate, following Daniel Cormier’s appearance as the tertiary commentator at UFC 208 in Brooklyn, NY.

Following the regrettable departure of Mike Goldberg at UFC 207, no permanent replacement has been announced. Speculation points towards “Goldie” heading over to Scott Coker’s Bellator, which signifies another top acquisition for the second largest MMA promotion in the world.

Last weekend’s UFC Fight Night event on Fox Sports 1 saw Todd Grisham take the commentary duties, yet the WWE & ESPN man is not expected to fill Goldberg’s shoes in a permanent capacity. UFC officials have hinted previously of creating a “dream team” to handle mic duties, and an announcement is expected sometime in the not-too-distant future.

UFC 209 promises to be a mammoth night of action. Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson will trash it out for the welterweight title currently held by the former, and an additional (albeit, interim) title fight will co-headline as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson both look to take one step the closer to divisional unification.

