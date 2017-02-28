UFC 209 Embedded (Ep. 2): Khabib Nurmagomedov Prepares With AKA

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

The second episode of UFC 209 Embedded has arrived.

On the first episode, interim lightweight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov was greeted by a group of his loyal fans. “The Eagle” was surprised and looked happy seeing the fans chant, “Tony is in trouble.”

Nurmagomedov is once again featured on the second episode, this time UFC 209 Embedded goes deeper into his training sessions with American Kickboxing Academy (AKA). Nurmagomedov is seen joking around with his AKA teammate and current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier.

Below is the description from the official YouTube channel of the UFC:

“On Episode two of UFC 209 Embedded, interim lightweight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov is motivated to win a championship and follow in the footsteps of his training partners Cain Velasquez, Luke Rockhold and Daniel Cormier. His opponent Tony Ferguson leaves his wife and child in the hotel room to take a nighttime run through Las Vegas. Welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson relaxes with a game of Frisbee golf, while champion Tyron Woodley juggles media duties to promote the fight. UFC 209 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2, taking place Saturday, March 4th live on Pay-Per-View.”

