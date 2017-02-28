UFC 209 Embedded (Ep. 2): Khabib Nurmagomedov Prepares With AKA

The second episode of UFC 209 Embedded has arrived.

On the first episode, interim lightweight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov was greeted by a group of his loyal fans. “The Eagle” was surprised and looked happy seeing the fans chant, “Tony is in trouble.”

Nurmagomedov is once again featured on the second episode, this time UFC 209 Embedded goes deeper into his training sessions with American Kickboxing Academy (AKA). Nurmagomedov is seen joking around with his AKA teammate and current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier.

Below is the description from the official YouTube channel of the UFC: