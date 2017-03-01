UFC 209 Embedded (Ep. 3): The Fighters Are Dazzled by Magician

Episode three of UFC 209 Embedded has surfaced.

The official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pushed out another episode of the Embedded series. This time, Stephen Thompson is in New York City fulfilling media obligations. We also see Khabib Nurmagomedov receive therapy, Tony Ferguson completing a gym session, and Tyron Woodley training one last time in St. Louis before traveling to Las Vegas.

To top it all off, the fighters are surprised to see a magician. All of the fighters were in awe of the magician’s talents, except for Nurmagomedov of course.

Below is the description for episode three: