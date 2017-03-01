UFC 209 Embedded (Ep. 3): The Fighters Are Dazzled by Magician

Episode three of UFC 209 Embedded has surfaced.
The official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pushed out another episode of the Embedded series. This time, Stephen Thompson is in New York City fulfilling media obligations. We also see Khabib Nurmagomedov receive therapy, Tony Ferguson completing a gym session, and Tyron Woodley training one last time in St. Louis before traveling to Las Vegas.
To top it all off, the fighters are surprised to see a magician. All of the fighters were in awe of the magician’s talents, except for Nurmagomedov of course.
Below is the description for episode three:
“On Episode 3 of UFC 209 Embedded, welterweight title contender Stephen Thompson makes the media rounds in New York City. Interim lightweight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov receives active release therapy before hitting the same gym where later that day, his opponent Tony Ferguson puts in time. Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley visits his renovated St. Louis facility for a final training session before leaving town. In Las Vegas, the athletes checking in get some surprise entertainment from a magician, but one fighter isn’t buying the hype. UFC 209 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2, taking place Saturday, March 4th live on Pay-Per-View.”