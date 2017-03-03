UFC 209 Embedded (Ep. 5): Georges St-Pierre Makes an Appearance

A very special guest appears on episode five of UFC 209 Embedded.
The official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has uploaded the latest part of UFC 209 Embedded. The fifth episode begins with welterweight champion Tyron Woodley entering Fight Capital Gym to hit the mitts. The attention then turns to Khabib Nurmagomedov training a bit with Javier Mendez.
Episode five also goes behind the scenes during media day where Woodley, Stephen Thompson, Nurmagomedov, and Tony Ferguson were asked about their title bouts tomorrow night (March 4). Towards the end of the episode, Georges St-Pierre appears for a photo shoot and then greets Nurmagomedov and Dominick Cruz.
Below is the description for episode five of UFC 209 Embedded:
“On Episode 5 of UFC 209 Embedded, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley cuts weight and visualizes victory in his upcoming title defense. Interim lightweight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov drills in the Ultimate Fighter training facility, while his opponent Tony Ferguson chats with fans online. Stars including welterweight challenger Stephen Thompson face the cameras at Ultimate Media Day, then face their opponents on stage alongside UFC President Dana White. And behind the scenes, former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre puts on UFC gloves for the first time in years. UFC 209 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2, taking place Saturday, March 4th live on Pay-Per-View.”