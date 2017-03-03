UFC 209 Embedded (Ep. 5): Georges St-Pierre Makes an Appearance

A very special guest appears on episode five of UFC 209 Embedded.

The official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has uploaded the latest part of UFC 209 Embedded. The fifth episode begins with welterweight champion Tyron Woodley entering Fight Capital Gym to hit the mitts. The attention then turns to Khabib Nurmagomedov training a bit with Javier Mendez.

Episode five also goes behind the scenes during media day where Woodley, Stephen Thompson, Nurmagomedov, and Tony Ferguson were asked about their title bouts tomorrow night (March 4). Towards the end of the episode, Georges St-Pierre appears for a photo shoot and then greets Nurmagomedov and Dominick Cruz.

Below is the description for episode five of UFC 209 Embedded: