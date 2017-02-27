Watch: UFC 209 Embedded: Vlog Series, Episode 1 “Tony is in Trouble”

Episode 1 of the popular “Embedded” series features a legion of Muslim Khabib Nurmagomedov fans showing their support for their man ahead of UFC 209 this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

“Tony is in trouble” is the chant among the popular Dagestani’s fans who mob outside of the AKA Gym in San Jose. Footage shows Nurmagomedov exiting the gym, where he watches the excited group chant and cheer before stating:

“Im so surprised about this. Inshallah (Arabic for ‘if allah wills it’), on March 4 I want to become first Muslim UFC champion”

The Russian’s opponent [Tony Ferguson] “treats himself” to an ice-bath, while Tyron Woodley gives his son wrestling tips. Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson also features, but the spoilers will end there…

You can watch the entire clip above.

