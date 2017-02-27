UFC 209 Free Fight: Tony Ferguson vs Josh Thomson

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Tony Ferguson aims to capture the lightweight interim-title when he squares off against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209 this coming Saturday

Fight fans can watch the full fight between Tony Ferguson and Josh Thomson, where “El Cucuy” was aiming to nail a sixth straight win with a victory over “The Punk” at UFC Fight Night 71’s co-main event.

Ferguson was 8-1 in the UFC against Thomson’s 3-3, and was favored to beat his opponent on the night – “El Cucuy” had also finished 75% of his fights up until that point.

Thomson, who had beaten Nate Diaz in his first fight at UFC would make his last appearance under the promotions umbrella in this bout before changing lanes to Scott Coker’s Bellator MMA.

LATEST NEWS

video

Bruce Buffer Compares Oscars Screw up to His Own UFC 205 Mistake

0
Warren Beatty is currently enjoying the infamy of messing up the announcement of the winner at last night's Oscars, but UFC's Bruce Buffer feels...
Johny Hendricks

Johny Hendricks: ‘I Wish GSP Would’ve Stayed Out’ of MMA Competition

0
One person who isn't very excited to see the return of Georges St-Pierre is Johny Hendricks. Hendricks is fresh off his unanimous decision victory over...
video

UFC 209 Free Fight: Tony Ferguson vs Josh Thomson

0
Tony Ferguson aims to capture the lightweight interim-title when he squares off against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209 this coming Saturday Fight fans can watch the...
video

Watch: UFC 209 Embedded: Vlog Series, Episode 1 “Tony is in Trouble”

0
Episode 1 of the popular "Embedded" series features a legion of Muslim Khabib Nurmagomedov fans showing their support for their man ahead of UFC 209...

UFC 209: Scotland’s Light Heavyweight Paul Craig “Not a Big UFC Fan”

0
UFC light heavyweight Paul Craig is looking ahead to his second fight in the promotion against Tyson Pedro in the featured UFC Fight Pass...