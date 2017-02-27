UFC 209 Free Fight: Tony Ferguson vs Josh Thomson

Tony Ferguson aims to capture the lightweight interim-title when he squares off against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209 this coming Saturday

Fight fans can watch the full fight between Tony Ferguson and Josh Thomson, where “El Cucuy” was aiming to nail a sixth straight win with a victory over “The Punk” at UFC Fight Night 71’s co-main event.

Ferguson was 8-1 in the UFC against Thomson’s 3-3, and was favored to beat his opponent on the night – “El Cucuy” had also finished 75% of his fights up until that point.

Thomson, who had beaten Nate Diaz in his first fight at UFC would make his last appearance under the promotions umbrella in this bout before changing lanes to Scott Coker’s Bellator MMA.