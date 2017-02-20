UFC 209 Free Fight: Stephen Thompson Picks Apart Rory MacDonald

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

Another Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event is approaching, which means the promotion has been dishing out free fights.

This time, the UFC goes back to June 18, 2016. On that night, welterweights Stephen Thompson and Rory MacDonald took center stage in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card inside the TD Place Arena in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Going into the fight, “Wonderboy” was on a six-fight winning streak. He was coming off the biggest win of his career, finishing former UFC welterweight title holder Johny Hendricks in the first round. As for MacDonald, he had a war with Robbie Lawler for the 170-pound title 11 months prior.

Thompson emerged victorious via unanimous decision. It was clear that Thompson had reached a new level in the welterweight division after his fight with “Red King.” Thompson would eventually be awarded a title shot against the champion Tyron Woodley at the historic UFC 205 event inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“The Chosen One” couldn’t put “Wonderboy” away when he had him hurt and in a guillotine choke. Thompson was always in the fight and made it close. The fight went the distance and the judges scored it a majority draw.

They will engage in a title rematch at UFC 209 on March 4 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. For now, you can watch Thompson go to work against MacDonald in the video above (via the official YouTube channel of the UFC).

