UFC 209 Free Fight: Tyron Woodley Smashes Josh Koscheck in First Round

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is rolling out free fights in anticipation of UFC 209. This time, we go back to Nov. 2013 when Tyron Woodley decimated Josh Koscheck.

Before the fight, both men were looking to rebound from losses. Koscheck had dropped two straight to Johny Hendricks and Robbie Lawler. “Ruthless” handed Koscheck his first finish since Feb. 2009.

As for Woodley, he fell short in a split decision loss to former Strikeforce middleweight champion Jake Shields. The loss put “The Chosen One” at 1-1 under the UFC banner.

With Koscheck looking to avoid his third straight loss and Woodley vying to get back in the win column, something had to give at UFC 167 inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Something did give and it was Woodley’s right hand.

Both competitors have a solid wrestling background, so the fight was mostly on the feet. When Woodley had top control, referee Herb Dean stood both men back up due to a lack of action. It was on the feet where Koscheck found himself outmatched.

Less than 15 seconds into the fight, Woodley landed an uppercut followed by a right hand that dropped his opponent. Koscheck was able to hold on and survive. Woodley rocked Koscheck again with a right hand and landed some ground-and-pound. Finally, with 25 seconds left in the opening round “The Chosen One” landed a right hand that put Koscheck’s lights out.

LATEST NEWS

Gian Villante

Gian Villante Cleared to Compete After USADA Grants Him Retroactive TUE

0
Gian Villante will not be flagged for a violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy. Villante is set to compete against Mauricio "Shogun" Rua...
UFC 209 Free Fightvideo

UFC 209 Free Fight: Khabib Nurmagomedov Submits Michael Johnson

0
Another UFC 209 free fight has arrived. At the historic UFC 205 event inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, Khabib Nurmagomedov took on...
Scott Cokervideo

Scott Coker Eyeing Liam McGeary vs. Linton Vassell For Bellator 179

0
Bellator President Scott Coker already has plans for Liam McGeary if he emerges victorious tonight (Feb. 24). The former Bellator light heavyweight champion is set...
Verona

WSOF Announces Full Card For March 18 Event in Verona

0
World Series of Fighting (WSOF) has announced its full card taking place on March 18 in Verona, NY. The action will take place inside the...
Tyron Woodleyvideo

UFC 209 Free Fight: Tyron Woodley Smashes Josh Koscheck in First Round

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is rolling out free fights in anticipation of UFC 209. This time, we go back to Nov. 2013 when...