UFC 209 Free Fight: Tyron Woodley Smashes Josh Koscheck in First Round

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is rolling out free fights in anticipation of UFC 209. This time, we go back to Nov. 2013 when Tyron Woodley decimated Josh Koscheck.

Before the fight, both men were looking to rebound from losses. Koscheck had dropped two straight to Johny Hendricks and Robbie Lawler. “Ruthless” handed Koscheck his first finish since Feb. 2009.

As for Woodley, he fell short in a split decision loss to former Strikeforce middleweight champion Jake Shields. The loss put “The Chosen One” at 1-1 under the UFC banner.

With Koscheck looking to avoid his third straight loss and Woodley vying to get back in the win column, something had to give at UFC 167 inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Something did give and it was Woodley’s right hand.

Both competitors have a solid wrestling background, so the fight was mostly on the feet. When Woodley had top control, referee Herb Dean stood both men back up due to a lack of action. It was on the feet where Koscheck found himself outmatched.

Less than 15 seconds into the fight, Woodley landed an uppercut followed by a right hand that dropped his opponent. Koscheck was able to hold on and survive. Woodley rocked Koscheck again with a right hand and landed some ground-and-pound. Finally, with 25 seconds left in the opening round “The Chosen One” landed a right hand that put Koscheck’s lights out.