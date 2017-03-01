UFC 209: Lando Vannata is Behind Former Opponent Tony Ferguson

Lando Vannata has earned himself many fans after just two fights under the UFC banner.

Vanatta lost to Ferguson on his debut at UFC Fight Night: McDonald vs. Lineker in 2016, as he was submitted in the second round against Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC 209 opponent Ferguson. The bout was awarded “Fight of the Night”, with Vanatta taking the fight to Ferguson before the finish.

“Groovy” then landed a spectacular wheel kick KO in what was a “Knockout of the Year” candidate over John Makdessi in his second outing, which brought attention and expectation to the 24-year-old.

Vannata will share a spot on UFC 209’s pay-per-view card with “El Cucuy” when he enters the octagon against David Teymur on Saturday. The Neptune, New Jersey native wants to see his former opponent, and the only man to have beaten him in MMA, take the “W” against Nurmagomedov. The Jackson Wink fighter told Sherdog:

“I’m excited to see him in person. He better win. I think he beats Khabib. Of course I’m going to be cheering for him, he’s the only dude that’s beat me. The farther he goes the better it is for me.”

Lando Vanatta is aware of his rising stock in the UFC, and embraces the opportunity to show the world what he is capable of on March 4:

“I feel like I have great standing with them. I think they’re hyped about having me on their roster,” Vannata said. “They know they’ve got a prospect on their hands that’s got more followers in two fights than most of their fighters have in 10. My Instagram and Twitter blew up after this [last] one. I think we’re in good standings, and if I get another highlight-reel knockout in this next fight, which I’m planning on, we’re gonna be in even better standing.”

UFC 209: Woodley vs Thompson 2 takes place this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.