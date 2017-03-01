UFC 209: Mark Hunt Believes Drug Cheats Should be Imprisoned

Mark Hunt is currently at the centre of a lawsuit filed against Dana White and the UFC following Brock Lesnar’s positive tests prior to and after their fight at UFC 200.

Hunt is seeking financial compensation on the grounds of his allegations that Dana White, the UFC and Brock Lesnar had conspired to ensure that Lesnar won their fight last summer, and had prior knowledge of Lesnar’s doping transgressions. Hunt’s claim reads:

“UFC AND ITS AGENTS HAVE AFFIRMATIVELY CIRCUMVENTED AND OBSTRUCTED FAIR COMPETITION FOR THEIR OWN BENEFIT, INCLUDING BEING COMPLICIT IN DOPING PROLIFERATION UNDER THE GUISE OF ADVANCING ‘THE BEST ANTI-DOPING PROGRAM IN ALL OF PROFESSIONAL SPORTS.’”

Hunt spoke with the New Zealand Herald on Wednesday and voiced his concerns for the safety of fighters in the octagon. “The Super Samoan” also claimed that he has been “ostracised” by the UFC following his publicized frustration following Lesnar’s positive USADA tests:

“To be honest, I should be feeling really excited about fighting this weekend and being back in Vegas where everything happens … but I’m kind of upset being here because of what’s happened,” hUNT told the Herald. “I’ve missed out on three fights – that’s $3 million or $4m that me and my family should have got – so why did I miss out on that money? I did nothing wrong… yet I’m the one being punished, I’m the one being ostracised.”

Hunt also added that the time has come for stricter punishment to protect fighters from drug cheats:

“Some of them [fighters] are trying to implement the “Ali act” which is a bit more transparency throughout the company … and trying to create an even playing field. I’ve said it before, someone could die in the ring if they come up against someone using steroids. It should be a criminal act where the guy goes to jail.”

Mark Hunt squares off with former Dream opponent Alistair Overeem at UFC 209 on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.