UFC 209 Media Conference Call Live Stream Today (Feb. 23) at 5 p.m. ET

The UFC 209 media conference call takes place today (Feb. 23) at 5 p.m. ET.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be providing a live stream of the call. Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Tony Ferguson will participate in the call.

UFC 209 is going to be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 4. The event features two title bouts.

Woodley puts his 170-pound gold on the line when he meets Thompson for a second time. “The Chosen One” was close to finishing “Wonderboy” in their first bout, but Thompson hung in there and made it close enough to take the fight to a majority draw.

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson will compete for the interim lightweight title. “The Eagle” sits at No. 1 on the official UFC lightweight rankings. “El Cucuy” holds the No. 2 spot. Nurmagomedov has been perfect in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career at 24-0. Ferguson has gone on a nine-fight winning streak.

Reigning 155-pound title holder Conor McGregor won’t see action until his baby is born. As a result, the UFC felt the need for an interim title bout. The winner of Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson will likely battle McGregor in a unification bout later this year.

